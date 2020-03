We love Fender Strats, but when we met The Amity Affliction's Dan Brown on their UK tour we were pretty surprised to see a traditional-looking American Professional Series model supplying his high gain tones. As he talks us through his rig, it becomes clear there's more than meets the eye to it.

The Amity Affliction's latest album Everyone Loves You... Once You Leave Them is out now on Pure Noise.

For more info visit theamityaffliction.net