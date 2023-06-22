Revv designed its new Chat Breaker overdrive pedal with AI via Chat GPT

By Rob Laing
published

Man and machine collaborate

Revv Chat Breaker pedal
(Image credit: Revv)

Sick of hearing about AI, yet? Well it isn't going anywhere. It's now helping to design overdrive pedals. The Chat Breaker from Canadian company Revv was designed with the use of ChatGPT.

The Revv team initially used the AI chatbot in a refining process before reaching a final design. That was essentially a bluesbreaker circuit - hence the name – except Chat GPT's version wouldn't have powered on. 

Revv president and head designer Dan Trudeau decided to change and refine that blueprint, adding new elements generated by the good old human mind, to create the Chat Breaker. A collaboration of sorts between man and machine, then, and obviously a much better backstory than, 'Here's another Bluesbreaker derivative'. 

The result is a low to medium gain overdrive with Tone, Drive and Level controls. The  pedal's aesthetic is influenced by Chat GPT's interface.

The Chat Breaker is a limited release and priced at $199. More info at Revv Amplification.  

Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 