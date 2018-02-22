Review round-up: T-style electric guitars

So much has changed in technology in the last 70 years, and yet looking at the early '50s Telecasters now, it’s tempting to say Fender got it right at the beginning.

The Tele shape is something that blends immediately attractive design with the sense that this is a tool that will get the job done, and get it done well.

Since its inception through the mind of Leo Fender, the Tele has gone in many directions in response to changing times and tastes; Customs, Deluxes, Thinlines... it’s even been an eyebrow-raising Japanese metal machine in the 90s with a pointy headstock and Kahler trem. Through it all that mod-friendly design has remained a representation that some traditions will always make sense.

So where are we now? Many companies have been taking influence with their own takes on the T-style design, some bringing features that Fender hasn’t, but we’re going to stick with the single-coil tradition - albeit with a little diversion here - so we have picked three contemporary T-style models to compare alongside Fender’s latest Mexican Noir guitar; an interesting spin on its own model.

The Tele is famed for being a versatile guitar; loved by everyone from Radiohead to Springsteen and Brad Paisley, and we’re in search of sublime twang, angular lead and heroic chord clarity in overdrive. Will we find it?