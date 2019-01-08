Review round-up: stunning phaser pedals

The phaser is one of many modulation effects commonly utilised by rock guitarists.

At its core, it’s just a filter that’s modulated by a sine wave to create that signature ‘sweeping’ sound. This is achieved using phase-shift networks; produced with all-pass filters. They are usually known as stages, and can be made more pronounced by feeding back in the input for a more resonant sound.

Analogue phasers tended to be limited to 2, 4, or 8 stages at most, but with the advent of digital signal processing, 32 or more stages are now possible in a phaser’s feature set. The classic phaser sounds are timeless, though there’s still a lot of room for innovation. From digital, to OTA and JFET phasers, we’ve rounded up some of the most interesting feature-rich stompboxes to spin your head...