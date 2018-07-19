Review round-up: Russian fuzz pedals

The Green Russian Big Muff Pi, that was produced in the early 1990s by EHX’s sister company Sovtek, is widely credited with turning around the fortunes of the then-ailing company.

The legend goes that the units were housed in materials taken from scrapped Russian tanks and they were legendary for switch faults and the lack of power jacks. Nevertheless, the Green Russian Big Muff Pi came to be highly prized for a generation of players who were looking for an alternative to the thinner, brighter NYC Muff fuzz sound.

Read more: Beetronics Royal Jelly

In standard tuning, these coveted fuzzes deliver robust highs and fat bass, while in drop tunings they’re instant stoner and doom riff machines.

So do these modern reissues deliver on that formula? Let’s find out…