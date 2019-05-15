Review round-up: Floyd Rose-fuelled electric guitars

Four decades after it was first patented, the Floyd Rose vibrato remains the most contentious piece of electric guitar kit.

On one side of the debate, you have the vintage geeks and tone snobs who would love to see the Floyd frogmarched into Room 101. They cite a thin tone and a complicated setup among their reasons to give Mr Rose’s iconic bridge a wide berth.

Witnesses for the defence? Let’s swear in Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Kirk Hammett... in fact, just about every metal guitarist of the past four decades who craves the ultimate in tuning stability while conducting divebombs of the highest order. Then there’s Eddie Van Halen, the Floyd’s first great champion, who installs them on most of his guitars to this day.

The Floyd Rose is typecast as a hard rock and metal tool, making it the perfect choice for the unashamed shred machines in this group test.

The Ibanez Iron Label RGIX6DLB, Charvel Pro Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR M, Schecter Reaper-6FR and Jackson X Series Soloist SL3X Zebrawood all feature a floating Floyd Rose, or licensed equivalent; plus other shred-friendly goodies like thin necks, flat ’boards, fat frets, direct-mount pickups and, of course, rock-solid tuning.