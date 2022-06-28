Reddick advances innovative Voyager Modular Guitar range with two new models

Reddick Guitars has announced the second generation of their patented Voyager Modular Guitar in the guise of two new models hand-built in Savannah, Georgia: the Voyager Standard and Voyager Custom.

Retaining the interchangeable pickup and control modules of their predecessors that appeared around a year ago, these innovative electric guitars boast new options including vibrato bridges and premium pickups.

Eliminating the need to bring multiple instruments to the stage or studio, Reddick Voyagers are ideal for those guitar players wishing to perform using a range of basic tones.

Using interchangeable pickup and control modules, guitarists can radically change the character of their sound within seconds – and without the need for tools.

Starting at $1599.99 and appearing in a range of finishes such as Crimson and Obsidian, the Voyager Standard’s body is constructed with traditional ash and comes fitted with either a hardtail bridge or a Jazzmaster/Jaguar style vibrato and roller bridge.

Priced slightly higher at $1799.99 and upwards, the Voyager Custom is available in a range of eye-catching woods including Walnut, Cherry, Sapele Mahogany and Curly Maple.

Aside from hardtail and vibrato options, players can also order their instrument with either a longer, Fender-style 25.5” scale length for a snappier feel and enhanced top-end or a shorter 25” scale for easier bends and a slightly warmer tone.

A slim and ergonomic asymmetrical C-profile maple neck has been designed to enhance playing comfort while Gotoh tuners provide excellent tuning stability.

Additional pickup and control modules start at $199.99. Premium pickups include Seymour Duncans, while high-quality electronics comprise components from such trusted brands as CTS, Switchcraft, and Oak Grigsby.

