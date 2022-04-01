Rear of the gear of the year winner announced: inaugural prize awarded for the best-appointed back panel

By published

Arturia’s acclaimed KeyStep 37 takes home prestigious award

Keystep 37 rear
(Image credit: Arturia)

Arturia has been named the recipient of the first annual Rear of the gear of the year award, a new trophy being presented in order to recognise, according to its organisers, the importance of “the business end of music-making gear”

The clock source dip switches add an air of mystery that’s all-too hard to find these days

London Institute of Ergonomic Surveyors

“In an era of ever-expanding options for connectivity, whether that’s physical, wireless or purely spiritual, we want to celebrate the very best in port arrays and interface design as a whole,” says Jacques Mensonge, managing director of the London Institute of Ergonomic Surveyors.

(Image credit: Arturia)

One of the panellists, citing the Keystep’s port-packed posterior, was gushing in her endorsement.

Jill Mentir said, “Whether it’s the full-size MIDI ports, seductive CV outputs or alluring Sync I/O, this thing just screams ‘I want to connect’. 

"The come-hither on/off rocker switch is the icing on the cake, and we could stare at that dreamy Sustain pedal input for days. The clock source dip switches, meanwhile, add an air of mystery that’s all-too hard to find these days.”

While many manufacturers focus on what their gear looks like from the front, the Rear of the gear of the year award has been introduced to celebrate back panel brilliance. These after all, are the bits your audience has to look at when you’re on stage.

“We want to show that there’s more to a lot of products than a pretty fascia,” says Jacques Mensonge. “If our award can make more manufacturers think about getting their rear ends in shape, then we’ve done our job.”

Keystep 37 rear

(Image credit: Arturia)
MusicRadar
MusicRadar

MusicRadar is the number 1 website for music makers of all kinds, be they guitarists, drummers, keyboard players, djs or producers...

  • GEAR: We help musicians find the best gear with top-ranking gear round-ups and high- quality, authoritative reviews by a wide team of highly experienced experts.
  • TIPS: We also provide tuition, from bite-sized tips to advanced work-outs and guidance from recognised musicians and stars.
  • STARS: We talk to musicians and stars about their creative processes, and the nuts and bolts of their gear and technique. We give fans an insight into the actual craft of music making that no other music website can.