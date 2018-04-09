Ramble FX announces Kismet analogue overdrive/distortion with digital control

Minnesota-based effects co Ramble FX has announced the Kismet, an analogue overdrive/distortion pedal with digital control.

The Kismet uses progressive diode clipping, which promises a wide gain range, while four memory positions can be toggled between using a second footswitch.

Full MIDI control of settings and footswitches expands the number of presets to 100, while expression control enables players to store settings for toe and heel.

Relay-based true bypass switching rounds out the spec.

The Kismet is available now for $249. Head over to Ramble FX for more info.