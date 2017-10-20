Purple Disco Machine: the 10 tracks that blew my mind

Dresden-born Tino Piontek is, in both name and output, the Purple Disco Machine. His hard-groovin’ jams have been rolling off the production line since 2009, so it might come as something of a surprise to learn that only now is he releasing his first album.

Soulmatic, his new 13-track LP, goes on sale today (you can buy it here), and deals not only in his trademark disco house, but also funk, soul, boogie and indie dance. What’s more, it features collaborations with the likes of CeeLo Green, Faithless, Kool Keith and Boris Dlugosch.

The album also wears its influences on its sleeve - the likes of Chic and Patrick Cowley - and these funky forebears are among those that Tino chose to recognise when we asked him to select the 10 tracks that blew his mind. Read on to find out what they are...

We caught up with Tino at ADE 2017 to find out more about the debut PDM album, Soulmatic, which features guest slots from the likes of Kool Keith, Faithless and CeeLo Green.