Production legend Michael Beinhorn: my 12 career-defining records

Ask American super producer Michael Beinhorn – whose recordings have a combined worldwide sales figure of 45 million – what he remembers about hearing Soundgarden hit Black Hole Sun for the first time, and he’s able to recall the moment in a flash of a second...

“I can even tell you what room I was in when I heard it,” says the man who has worked with everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Marilyn Manson to Red Hot Chili Peppers and even Herbie Hancock. In 1993, he was drafted in to produce the Seattle quartet’s fourth full-length, in a bid to change things up after two records with Terry Date.

From the first two notes of Black Hole Sun I was absolutely transfixed. I’d never heard anything like it, thinking, ‘What in God’s name is this?!

“I was getting cassettes from [singer/guitarist] Chris Cornell in the mail,” continues Beinhorn.

“We’d had conversations about direction, talking about what he had been writing and where he wanted to go as a songwriter. To tell you the truth, the first few demo tapes I’d received prior to that point had been a little less than what I was hoping for… so I was kinda dreading it. But this particular four-song tape arrived and it started with Fell On Black Days...

“As soon as I heard that I was like, ‘I think we’re going to be okay!’ The next two songs were terrific, with this whole different energy. One wasn’t used on the record and the other, Tighter & Tighter, went on Down On The Upside. This fourth song started playing and from the first two notes I was absolutely transfixed. I’d never heard anything like it, thinking, ‘What in God’s name is this?!’”

The producer would certainly not be alone in his reaction to the music. Serving as the album’s third single, Black Hole Sun was dead-cert guaranteed to infect the airwaves – dissolving quirky Beatlesy melodies, doom-laden riffs and sleepy half-time rhythms into a searing 5 minutes and 18 seconds of alt-rock brilliance.

The track would sit at the top of Billboard’s Mainstream Rock charts for nearly two months, backed by a video that won them a gong for Best Metal/Hard Rock Video at the 1994 MTV VMAs. Still to this day, it stands tall as one of the greatest rock songs of all time.

“I just couldn’t believe how the music just kept building,” says Beinhorn, laughing in disbelief all these years later as he retraces the sheer impact of that first listen. In many ways, it was a life-changing moment.

When you listen to music and assess it for a living, you’re constantly confronted with situations where one part of a song is really promising but the writer doesn’t lead it into something else that can maintain the continuum of what the original idea suggested

“The demo was immaculate. I’d never heard anything like it before – it felt transcendental because it took everything that was great about Chris as a songwriter and extracted it all out in a way that few people get to.

“When you listen to music and assess it for a living, you’re constantly confronted with situations where one part of a song is really promising but the writer doesn’t lead it into something else that can maintain the continuum of what the original idea suggested. When it falls apart, it can be disappointing – you’ve got something really good that never achieves full fruition.”

This is simply something that cannot be said of Soundgarden’s signature anthem.

“Black Hole Sun, on the other hand, keeps on opening. Every new section comes along and blows you away, to the point where you’re wondering where things will go wrong because it almost can’t continue being so good. On that final chorus, I thought, ‘Oh my God, he actually did it!’ When you have a properly integrated verse and chorus, you’ve pretty much got everything you need. Anything after that is window dressing.

“By the end, I realised there was not one thing out of place. Only after listening to it 15 times in a row did I realise I couldn’t stop listening to a new masterpiece.”

Producing the goods

More recently, the producer has been focusing on a new pre-production service for the musicians and artists of today, offering his valued insight at affordable prices.

It’s not a “money-making machine” by the producer’s own admission – but rather a means to “putting something back into the artist community so bands can start making their own Superunknowns.”

Helping people see how much further music can go, showing them what’s wrong as well as ways to fix what’s wrong, changes your perspective immeasurably

His hopes are to inspire more thought going into the actual music being recorded before bands find themselves at the mercy of schedules and budgets – letting all the creative energies flow ahead of limitations...

“Some records would not exist in the form they do today if it wasn’t for pre-production,” explains Beinhorn.

“The process of addressing issues in the music itself. Songs, performances and attention to detail would be different. Even a song like Black Hole Sun would not have existed without some preliminary work from Chris. That’s partly why I’m focusing on this more than producing right now – people don’t do the pre-production enough. You need to use time efficiently and be dedicated.

“I realise people don’t have large budgets any more and just because that’s a reality, their music doesn’t need to suffer. I can think of so many examples of records that would have been better if they’d spent more time on this. Helping people see how much further music can go, showing them what’s wrong as well as ways to fix what’s wrong, changes your perspective immeasurably.

“It’s empowering because musicians realise what they can do and use the full potential of their creative spirit instead of just knocking the songs out.”

And with that, the producer takes us on a guided tour of just some of the highlights in his glittering career - click through for Michael Beinhorn's career-defining records...

To find out more about Michael Beinhorn's pre-production services, head over to his official website.