Prince’s personal Yamaha DX7 synth defies expectations to sell for more than $70,000

When Prince’s personal DX7 synth was sold off last week , it was expected to raise in the region of $25,000. However, it turns out that auction house RR Auction significantly underestimated just how much the synth would be worth to someone, as it eventually sold for an incredible $73,697.

The synth, which was used on classic albums such as Purple Rain, was acquired by Paisley Park engineer Shane T Keller in 1995, when Prince was seeking to raise funds to tour Japan.

At the same time, he purchased Prince’s EMAX II Sampler and disc collection ; this was also auctioned off last week, raising $9,151.

(Image credit: RR Auction)

Other Prince-related highlights from the Marvels of Modern Music sale - an online auction that ran from 11 June to 18 June - include a handwritten lyrics and sketch notebook (sold for $30,000) , the handwritten lyrics to 1991 single Gett Off ($12,537.50) , Diamonds and Pearls cufflinks ($15,600) and a signed copy of the Purple Rain album ($9,875) .

The DX7 was only trumped in the sale by Dee Dee Ramon’s stage-used bass guitar, which raised a $93,438,75.