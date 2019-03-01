Precision-engineer your tone with Joyo’s Band Controller pedal

Joyo Audio has announced the latest addition to its R-Series of pedals, the R-12 Band Controller graphic EQ.

With 10 bands spanning 31.25Hz to 16Hz, the Band Controller aims to offer tonal control over six- and seven-string guitars, as well as four-string and five-string basses.

There’s also an independent volume slider, LED lights for all controls, plus Joyo’s nifty ambience light, which can be set to be on at all times or sync with the pedal’s on/off footswitch.

The Band Controller is available now for $89 - pop on over to Joyo Audio for more info.