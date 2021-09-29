It looks like third time's the charm for the Pigtronix Echolution 3 multi-tap stereo modulation delay pedal

Following the Echolution and Echolution 2, the new Pigtronix Echolution 3 delay pedal aims to built on the reputation with a user-friendly interface and enhanced sound design.

The multi-tap stereo modulation delay offers algorithms including reverse, jump, pong with modulation tempo sync, variable low pass filter, flexible signal routing, tap tempo and comprehensive MIDI control.

(Image credit: Pigtronix)

The Echolution's delay times range from 100ms to five seconds. As well as the left footswitch's tap tempo function, a second delay tap can be set to the same length or a fraction of the main delay time to create rhythmic echoes. The ¾ fraction creates a dotted eight note delay, while the Golden fraction uses the sacred geometry of the Golden Ratio (.382) as the multiplier for the second tap.

These multi-tap settings impress even further when used with the the stereo ping pong effect; the different delay taps switch sides on each repeat.

(Image credit: Pigtronix)

Despite such deep multi-tap features, the layout here looks refreshingly streamlined; clear and concise with four large parameter control knobs.

The Echolution 3 stores up to four player presets, and can be expanded with the Pigtronix Universal Remote footswitch. It runs on a standard 9VDC and is available worldwide at $299 / £329.

More info at Pigtronix