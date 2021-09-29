It looks like third time's the charm for the Pigtronix Echolution 3 multi-tap stereo modulation delay pedal

Following the Echolution and Echolution 2, the new Pigtronix Echolution 3 delay pedal aims to built on the reputation with a user-friendly interface and enhanced sound design.
The multi-tap stereo modulation delay offers algorithms including reverse, jump, pong with modulation tempo sync, variable low pass filter, flexible signal routing, tap tempo and comprehensive MIDI control.
The Echolution's delay times range from 100ms to five seconds. As well as the left footswitch's tap tempo function, a second delay tap can be set to the same length or a fraction of the main delay time to create rhythmic echoes. The ¾ fraction creates a dotted eight note delay, while the Golden fraction uses the sacred geometry of the Golden Ratio (.382) as the multiplier for the second tap.
These multi-tap settings impress even further when used with the the stereo ping pong effect; the different delay taps switch sides on each repeat.
Despite such deep multi-tap features, the layout here looks refreshingly streamlined; clear and concise with four large parameter control knobs.
The Echolution 3 stores up to four player presets, and can be expanded with the Pigtronix Universal Remote footswitch. It runs on a standard 9VDC and is available worldwide at $299 / £329.
