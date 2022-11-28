New study reveals the most searched for effects pedal brand in each US state

Here's some unexpected effects pedal news; a new study from retailer Pedal Haven into Google search data has mapped each US State's most popular pedal company in terms of the brand most searched for by name.

Pedal Haven (opens in new tab) then mapped out the results. They also listed the top ten most searched for brands in the United States as:

1. Electro-Harmonix

2. TC Electronic

3. Strymon

4. Catalinbread

5. Walrus Audio

6. Boss

7. Earthquaker Devices

8. JHS Pedals

9. ZVex Effects

10. Death By Audio

Electro Harmonix did particularly well as the top searched for pedal brand in 28 states, followed by Strymon in 14 states and TC Electronic in nine states. This breaks down on the map below. [Click in top right of map to enlarge]

(Image credit: Pedal Haven)

But Pedal Haven also found for which pedal companies were the most uniquely popular search to each US state, allowing smaller brands like Browne Amplification and Caroline Guitar Company to get their piece of the nation.

[Click in top right of map to enlarge]

(Image credit: Pedal Haven )

