Outlaw Effects’ Nomad pedalboards feature built-in rechargeable power supplies

Affordable ’boards feature the most discreet rechargeable supply yet

Montreal’s Outlaw Effects looks to be on to a winner with its new range of Nomad pedalboards, which boast built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery power supplies.

The ’boards comes in two sizes, both of which pack a battery with a 4,000+mAh capacity, spanning a range of voltage options (7x 9V, 2x 12V, and one switchable 18V/24V), with 10 hours’ battery life and a three-hour recharge time.

Each ’board comes with a padded gigbag, plus pedal-mounting tape, eight DC connector cables, two reverse-polarity DC cables and two 2.5mm-to-2.1mm DC cables.

The Nomad S128 measures 19 ¼" x 5 ¼" and costs $159, while the Nomad M128 clocks in at 19 ¼" x 11" and goes for $179.

We love the concept here - no power supply mounting required! Assuming the actual power is relatively noise-free, we can see this design being mighty popular.

For more info, pop on over to Outlaw Effects.

