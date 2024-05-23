“It is such a versatile, beautiful guitar, so we wanted to stay true to the original, whilst adding some pizzazz”: Gretsch launch the Orville Peck Falcon

Gretsch has unveiled a limited edition of their iconic Falcon guitar in association with rising alt-country star Orville Peck.

So what’s the spec? Well, the Orville Peck Falcon features a two and a half inch deep maple body with an ML bracing that delivers a “huge hollow body sound with exceptional clarity and acoustic nuance,” according to Gretsch.

(Image credit: Fender)

It has a 12-inch radius streaked ebony fingerboard with rolled edges and 22 medium jumbo frets that tops a 25.5"-scale maple neck with the familiar standard ‘U’-shaped profile.

Plus, it comes with FT-67 Filter'Tron humbuckers, which are designed “to capture authentic vintage Gretsch voicing but with a more well-rounded tone for modern playing style.”

And it looks beautiful. Truly. We’re talking a sparking Oro finish that’s complemented by a gold plexi pickguard and a pearloid Humpblock fingerboard inlaid with western-themed artwork by Judith Rothman Pierce, a designer Peck chose himself.

As you’d expect, Peck seems very pleased with it: “It’s been a pleasure working with Gretsch on my signature guitar, and I’m super proud of it,” he explained. “The white Falcon is such a versatile, beautiful guitar, so we wanted to stay true to the original, whilst adding some pizzazz. I think whoever picks up the guitar will be able to show a little bit of themselves through it.”

“It's my sort of love letter to that era of country which was sort of rhinestone-y and flashy during the 60s and 70s, and so that's kind of what I wanted to approach with this, but still keep the classic feel of the Falcon.”

Gretsch has an extensive catalogue of limited edition models and Peck follows in the footsteps of George Harrison, Chet Atkins and Malcolm Young in achieving artist signature status.

Peck is one of a clutch of country stars to have shaken up the genre in recent years. He’s openly gay, South African by birth (though he spent time in Canada and the UK as a youngster) and is rarely seen in public without his trademark mask. His sonorous voice has been compared to Chris Isaak, Roy Orbison, even Elvis.

His third record - Stampede Volume 1- was released last week. It’s a duets project, with guest appearances by the likes of Elton John, on a cover of the Rocketman’s Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting, and Willie Nelson. The 91 year old country legend appears on Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Very Fond Of Each Other, which he himself covered back in 2006.