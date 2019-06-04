Nylon is a new plugin synth that lets you shape your sound using ‘geometric oscillators’

Geometry might be something you left behind when you finished school, but for Wave Casual, it’s the starting point for a new software synth.

Nylon offers a pair of geometric oscillators which enable you to define your timbre via a circular path. An algorithm translates this path into sound, taking into account properties such as sharpness, complexity and symmetry.

Each oscillator has two shapes that can be morphed into each other, enabling you to create complex, moving sounds. There’s also a noise generator, frequency modulation, analogue-modelled filters with drive, analogue-modelled distortion, chorus and delay.

Other features include six freely assignable modulators, three freely assignable MIDI inputs and drag ‘n’ drop modulation assignment. There’s a shared online preset library, with tagging making searching of presets easier.

Nylon runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU formats. It costs €89.90, and you can download a demo. Find out more on the Wave Casual website.