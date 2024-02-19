"The one that Johnny gave me in 1994 was always one of my favourite guitars - it carries a lot of history": Gibson and Noel Gallagher reveal strictly-limited run of 20 hand-signed Les Paul Customs

Gibson has announced a strictly limited run of 20 Noel Gallagher-signed '78 Les Paul Customs, and they'll only be available on a first-come-first-served basis at the official open day of its swanky new flagship store in London this Saturday (24 February). All profits from the sale of the run will goto the Teenage Cancer Trust charity.

The guitars pay homage to the guitar originally gifted to Noel by no less than Johnny Marr, before being used live and in session for Oasis. You're most likely to recognise it from the video for 1994's Whatever (below).

Each of the 20 '78 Custom Les Pauls will feature a lightly-aged Ebony finish straight from the Gibson Custom Shop Murphy lab and will be hand-signed by the Oasis and High Flying Birds star.

“The Les Paul Custom that Johnny gave me in 1994 was always one of my favourite guitars and it carries a lot of history,” Gallagher said.

“The reissues are great, they feel almost identical. I am delighted they are being sold to support the Teenage Cancer Trust.”

Jane Ashton of the Teenage Cancer Trust said, “Teenage Cancer Trust’s musical history started in 2000 with the launch of our iconic annual series of shows at the Royal Albert Hall.

"Noel Gallagher was there for that very first performance, and as an ambassador of the charity has been relentless in his support of young people with cancer ever since"

“These guitars are steeped in their own musical history celebrating the iconic moment one British music legend gifted a priceless guitar to another, like the handing of a baton."

