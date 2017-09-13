Need a six-way selector switch? Mad Hatter's got you covered

Mad Hatter Guitar Products has unveiled a new six-way selector switch, the Terminator 6S.

The switch is designed for guitars with three-pickup configurations and the sixth position allows the player to engage the neck and bridge pickups simultaneously. The 6S will come in three sets, for different pot configurations: single volume/dual tone, single volume/single tone and single volume, with push/pull pot options.

Press release

Scottsdale, AZ (September 12, 2017) -- Mad Hatter Guitar Products is excited to announce the Terminator 6S Systems as the latest addition to their amazing Terminator product line.

The Terminator 6S is based around the new OakGrisby 6-way selector switch and offers the same combinations as expected with the 5-way selector in positions 1 through 5, but with one more position, position 6, that combines the neck and bridge pickups together.

Like all Terminator systems, the Terminator 6S systems have Mad Hatter Guitar Products exclusive CTS “Goes to Eleven” Volume and “Killer” Tone Pots offering 250k 500k and 750k wiring options. Terminator Yin-Yang Push/Pull pots for coil splitting can be added to all Terminator 6S systems.

The Terminator 6S is available in three base systems:

SVDT-6S – Single Volume Dual Tone

SVST-6S – Single Volume Single Tone

SV-6S – Single Volume

Like all Terminator systems, each Terminator 6S system includes a Switchraft output jack, easy to read instructions, and all the components needed to bring the best out of your guitar.

Terminator 6S systems start at just $69.99. Custom designed systems are available upon request.