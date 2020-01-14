NAMM 2020: Take a look at Ashdown's Ant and Newt pedalboard amps for bass and guitar

NAMM 2020: Ashdown has lifted the lid on two brand new amplifiers, The Ant and The Newt (for bass and guitar, respectively), which both share a floor-focussed ethos.

The idea is that you can mount the 200-watt boxes on your pedalboard, making for an effective 'fly rig' that simply needs to be plugged into a cab. Both boxes have a footprint of just 210mm by 118mm and a weight that just tips 900 grams (about two pounds), thanks to an aluminium build, which makes them ultra-portable.

In terms of controls, The Ant and The Newt both offer a three-band EQ, plus a -10dB passive/active pad and a mute button. The Ant has a 'shape' button, while The Newt has a mid scoop. You also get a balanced DI output and a built-in headphone pre-amp (with phones output, obvs) for quiet rehearsal.