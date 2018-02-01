NAMM 2018: Mythos teams up with Rob Chapman for Titan overdrive pedal

NAMM 2018: Nashville-based pedal co Mythos has announced a signature overdrive pedal for YouTube star and Monkey Lord Rob Chapman.

Based on the company’s Mjolnir but tweaked for Rob’s needs, it packs increased gain, thicker low-end and deeper tone control voicing.

Other additions include fat boost and clipping switches, the latter of which changes between germanium, open and LED clipping.

The Titan is available late February/early March for $249 - but it’s only available from Chapman Guitar dealers. See Mythos Pedals for more info.