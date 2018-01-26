NAMM 2018: Misha Mansoor talks us through his new Jackson USA Signature Juggernaut

NAMM 2018: Misha Mansoor's Jackson Juggernaut range has proved a real success in recent years and now the American-built USA Signature and imported Pro Series models have been given an overhaul for 2018.

Tweaks to the USA range include new Bare Knuckle Ragnarok pickups (in the HT6 and 7), caramelised fretboards, satin finishes and rolled fretboards. We caught up with Misha amid the bustle of the show floor to find out how about the decision-making process behind the new spec list and to get a guided tour of the new USA models from the man himself.