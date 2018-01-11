NAMM 2018: Lollar lifts the lid on “harder, heavier, more aggressive” dB Humbucker guitar pickup

NAMM 2018: Lollar has announced the dB Humbucker, a “harder, heavier, more aggressive” pickup than the company’s predominantly vintage-style offerings.

Lollar says the dB delivers a full frequency response with a powerful low-end, slightly compressed midrange and an articulate, harmonic top.

Players can also expect a touch-sensitive response with “three-dimensional” sounds when using distortion, with an “almost orchestral attack and sustain”.

D.c. resistance measures 11.20K ohms for the neck version and 12.77K for the bridge.

The dB Humbucker is available now for $185 with either single conductor or four-conductor lead wiring - see Lollar for more.