More

NAMM 2018: Ibanez and Satriani reveal 30th anniversary Chrome Boy

By ()

30-year collaboration celebrated in guitar form

NAMM 2018: Ibanez and Joe Satriani have been collaborating for 30 years, a period that's seen the release of a slew of high quality electrics. 

Now, to celebrate their fruitful partnership, they've unveiled this highly desirable, none-more-shiny Chrome Boy JS1CR30.

Ibanez remains tight-lipped on the exact finish, but the smart money is on a spary-on simul-chrome. Whatever, it looks the business to us, and the body beneath is Alder wood.

The neck pick-up is a Sustainiac driver, while at the bridge there's a DiMarzio Satchur8 . The guitar also sports Ibanez'sv Edge Trem tremelo system. 

Numbers and prices are unconfirmed at this stage, but this release is certain to be limited in the extreme.

Stay up to date with the latest gear and tuition.
Subscribe and save today!
More Info