NAMM 2018: Ibanez and Satriani reveal 30th anniversary Chrome Boy

NAMM 2018: Ibanez and Joe Satriani have been collaborating for 30 years, a period that's seen the release of a slew of high quality electrics.

Now, to celebrate their fruitful partnership, they've unveiled this highly desirable, none-more-shiny Chrome Boy JS1CR30.

Ibanez remains tight-lipped on the exact finish, but the smart money is on a spary-on simul-chrome. Whatever, it looks the business to us, and the body beneath is Alder wood.

The neck pick-up is a Sustainiac driver, while at the bridge there's a DiMarzio Satchur8 . The guitar also sports Ibanez'sv Edge Trem tremelo system.

Numbers and prices are unconfirmed at this stage, but this release is certain to be limited in the extreme.