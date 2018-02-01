NAMM 2018: Darkglass debuts its most versatile bass preamp pedal yet, the Alpha-Omega Ultra

NAMM 2018: Darkglass Electronics has announced its latest pedal, the Alpha-Omega Ultra, which it’s touting as its most versatile bass preamp yet.

Two distinct distortion circuits are onboard, along with a six-band active graphic EQ, blend control and dedicated headphone output.

Most exciting among the new features, however, is a balanced direct output with switchable digital impulse-response cabinet emulation - the cab can be tweaked by hooking the pedal up to a computer via micro-USB and using the company’s free Darkglass Suite software.

The Alpha-Omega Ultra is available from mid-February for £389. Head over to Darkglass Electronics for more info.