NAMM 2018: Chase Bliss Audio introduces Condor Analog EQ / Pre / Filter pedal

NAMM 2018: Chase Bliss Audio has revealed its latest digitally controlled analogue pedal ahead of the show, the Condor Analog EQ / Pre / Filter.

Offering clean and overdrive tones, the Condor - as its name suggests - packs a host of EQ controls for honing tones, including a parametric boost/cut mids control from 150Hz to 5kHz with three Q settings; bass boost/cut control with three intensity settings; LPF filter with three settings: normal, slight resonant, very resonant; plus ramping/hold functionality for LFO filter tremolo effects.

As per other Chase Bliss effects, there’s a choice of true bypass or buffered switching, plus the ability to save presets, and control via MIDI.

The Condor is available from 16 April 2018 for $349 - we’ll have more from the show…