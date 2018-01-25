NAMM 2018: Charvel unleashes Satchel Signature Pro-Mod DK in Yellow Bengal

NAMM 2018: Charvel has announced a a new signature model for Steel Panther guitarist extraordinaire Satchel - the Pro Mod DK Yellow Bengal.

There are a number of subtler features that take the instrument beyond pure retro fetishism

While the finish is the first thing that will grab your attention, there are a number of subtler features that take the instrument beyond pure retro fetishism. Namely, two Fishman Fluence Classic humbuckers, which are routed through a single volume control knob with a push-pull switch to engage different voices - meaning a choice of PAF-style or 'clear and airy chime' in the neck - while the bridge offers a choice of PAF-style or hot-rodded humbucker.

Elsewhere things get a little more traditional, with a two-piece graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck, three-way toggle switch and Floyd Rose FRT-O2000 double-locking tremolo bridge.

In an unusually restrained statement, Satchel said, “In the 80’s, Charvel was it. All the cool guitar players were playing Charvel. It’s always been a goal of mine to have a Charvel model at some point.”

Goal, err, scored. The Satchel Pro Mod DK Yellow Bengal has an MSRP of £1,239.