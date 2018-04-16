Musikmesse 2018: Hiwatt unveils Gary Hurst-assembled fuzz pedals

MUSIKMESSE 2018: UK amp legend Hiwatt has announced a partnership with Gary Hurst, the designer of the Tone Bender, for reproductions of two classic fuzz pedals, the Fuzz King and Octa Fuzz.

Both stompboxes feature a filter control for a broad tone range, plus fuzz sustain and output level controls, while the Octa Fuzz offers additional octave sounds via an octave/normal footswitch.

The pedals will be hand-built by Hurst, who assembled fuzz boxes for the likes of Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page, The Beatles, Spencer Davis Group back in the ’60s.

There’s no word on price or availability just yet, but we’ll keep you posted. Until then, head over to Hiwatt for more info.