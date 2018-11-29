MusicRadar hands-on: Headrush Gigboard

A slight break from the normal lineup, this time we had the pleasure of Headrush’s very own Dan Weston come down to our humble abode to give us a first look of the new Headrush Gigboard.

Featuring the same quad-core processing power, and hosting the same Eleven HD Expanded DSP software and touch-screen interface as its bigger, considerably more expensive brother, Gigboard only loses out in terms of inputs and outputs.

In fact, the Gigboard adds an external amp switcher, a feature it has over the Pedalboard, which allows you to switch channels and turn reverb on, or off. So it would seem that the Gigboard is fully ready to slot into your existing setup with ease.