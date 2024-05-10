MusicRadar deals of the week: Score hundreds off Kurzweil and Roland pianos, up to 92% off SSL plugins and 15% off Fender guitars

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

We kick off this week with up to 15% off Player Series guitars at Fender. These guitars routinely top our buyer's guides and for good reason - they are amazing! From the rock-ready HSH Strat in stunning Sea Foam Green to the more traditional Butterscotch Blonde Player Tele there is a six-string here for every type of guitarist.

Meanwhile, Sweetwater's epic Microphone Month is still in full swing with incredible deals on mics from Universal Audio, Shure, AKG, and more. Elsewhere, piano players can score a mega £400 off the Kurzweil SP7 and £194 off the Roland F107 at Andertons.

Editor's picks (UK)

Kurzweil SP7: Was £1,599, now £1,199, Save £400

Designed with Kurzeril's A.T.S.T. synthesis platform, this is a powerhouse of a stage piano that will handle anything you throw at it - and with £400 off, you won't find a better deal.

Roland F107: Was £869, now £675, save £194

Featuring in our guide to the best digital pianos, the highly-rated F107 is the perfect instrument for players who are short on space and with almost £200 off at Andertons, we think it's a no-brainer for those looking for their first piano.

SSL Manufacturer Focus Sale: Up to 92% off

Solid State Logic, the world's leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles, presents its brand new mixing bundle, complete with everything you need to nail your best mixes - and up to 92% off!

Soundtoys EchoBoy: Was $159.95, now £59,95

Utilized on more records than we've got time to name here, Soundtoys EchoBoy is one of the most popular delay plugins for producers. Super versatile with loads of tempo and tap syncing options, it's got a hefty £100 discount over at Plugin Boutique in their Spring Sale. Perfect for adding a touch of vibe or completely transforming sounds, this is one that should be in any recording guitarist's toolbox.

Editor's picks (US)

Player Stratocaster HSH: Was $829.99, now $709.99

From hard rock to grunge, blues to funk, this HSH Strat is ready for anything and with a cool $120 slashed off the price, there's never been a better time to pick one up.

Yamaha DBR12: Was $449.99, now $359.99

Topping our list of the best PA speakers on the market, the Yamaha DBR12 is portable, dependable, and more importantly, sounds incredible - and yes, you can save $90 right now at Musician's Friend.

Universal Audio UAD: Up to 87% off

Save up to a monumental 87% off a huge selection of Universal Audio's acclaimed UAD plugin range including instruments, effects, and bundles! With some classic UAD plugins coming in at only £29 / $29, this isn't one to be missed!

Universal Audio SC-1: $499, now $399

This large-diaphragm condenser is the only microphone you'll ever need. Coming loaded with Hemisphere modelling technology, this mic can perfectly mimic eight iconic large-diaphragm condenser models - and with $100 off at Sweetwater, it just got even better.

Music sales to shop

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: