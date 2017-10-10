Mooer’s GE200 multi-effects pedal promises “unparalleled amp modelling in its price range”

Mooer has been on a roll lately, and the GE200 multi-effects pedal is the culmination of all the company’s efforts thus far, pairing the impressive tech from its Micro Preamps with a host of onboard effects, as well as IR speaker cab models.

The numbers are impressive: 55 amp models; 26 IR speaker cab models (and the ability to use third-party IRS); 70 effects; a 52-second looper with half-speed and reverb effects; drum machine with 40 patterns and 10 metronome rhythms; plus the ability to store up to 200 presets.

The onboard screen promises easy signal chain reordering, while there’s USB connectivity for PC patch editing and direct audio recording, and programmable outputs to integrate into a variety of setups.

There’s also talk of a ‘Merge’ feature, which sounds very intriguing indeed - parallel effects, perhaps?

The whole package reminds us of a considerably downsized version of Line 6’s all-conquering Helix, which currently rules the roost on our round-up of the best multi-effects pedals - could Mooer’s latest effort join it?

All will be revealed when the GE200 is launched soon for the tidy price tag of $299 (approx £230/€250) - until then, head over to Mooer Audio for more info.