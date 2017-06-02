Miss May I's BJ Stead: 10 guitar albums that blew my mind

On April 27 of last year, American metalcore bruisers Miss May I found themselves victims of an all-too common crime facing the touring musicians of today: theft. It was an incident that affected lead guitarist B.J. Stead most out of the five members…

“We were in Baltimore and had already played our show, heading back to the hotel to take quick showers and naps,” begins the axeman.

“The next day we were playing Virginia so we were only in there for about six hours and when we left to get in the van, someone asked me, ‘Hey, did you bring your laptop stuff inside?’ And from that moment I knew it was gone…

“It was all my recording equipment, along with our video game rigs, our drummer’s passport and personal items, other random knick-knacks. My recording stuff was probably the most valuable as it was what we’d been using to write our new album…”

After posting online about the theft, a donation page was set up that eventually raised enough funds to cover the loss. They say you can’t keep a good band down - so onwards they marched to recording this year’s sixth full-length Shadows Inside…

“It kinda sucks that happened,” continues the guitarist, “but the GoFundMe thing helped bring enough money back to pay for a new laptop, interface and all that stuff. The only bad thing is that I had a bunch of project files for new songs I was working on and those hard drives got taken with everything else. A minor headache, but it wasn’t that bad, because I could still go back and redo it all from memory…

With this year’s offering, the band spent a lot more time cherry-picking through ideas - “digging and honing in to make the songs better, while before it was more like one month to prepare and record.”

There wasn’t really a whole lot of analogue involved… except for the drums, if they count!

Rather than spending countless hours persevering over the most boutique analogue tones with old mics and temperamental valve amps, all the attention was shifted towards songcraft, ensuring the group brainstormed all manner of twists and turns to their modern metal crunch.

As it turns out, digital equipment had everything B.J. and rhythm guitarist Justin Aufdemkampe needed for the recordings, alleviating the stress of capturing a good tone so they could focus on the very foundations of the album.

“We did most of the tracking using Ibanez guitars, who I recently switched to because they make brilliant instruments, going into a Kemper Profiler,” reveals Stead.

“And as for effects, we stuck to using all the ones that are built into Cubase. So, as you can imagine, there wasn’t really a whole lot of analogue involved… except for the drums, if they count, haha!

“For guitars, it was mainly just the Kemper, all digital and just straight in. The songwriting took ages and it did really suck not being on tour - but it was a blessing in the end when we heard the final product.”

Here, BJ Stead picks the 10 albums that changed his life…

Shadows Inside is out now, and available to order via Sharptone Records.