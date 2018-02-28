More

Michael Schenker: “I tasted fame and success, but I preferred to start a new chapter and experiment with music”

By

Legendary guitarist charts his playing career and the writing of UFO's classic Rock Bottom in exclusive video

Nearly five decades on from his first recordings with Scorpions and UFO, Michael Schenker remains a formidable force in lead guitar - and in this exclusive video, he charts the evolution of his guitar playing, as well as the writing of UFO’s classic Rock Bottom.

The clip shares a fascinating insight into Schenker’s influences and his approach to ‘painting’ guitar solos, as he documents his career right up to this year’s Resurrection album with the all-star Michael Schenker Fest line-up.

Resurrection features vocalists Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley, with guest appearances from Kirk Hammett, Wayne Findlay and Michael Voss-Schoen, and is available to preorder via Nuclear Blast ahead of its release on 2 March.