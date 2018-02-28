Michael Schenker: “I tasted fame and success, but I preferred to start a new chapter and experiment with music”

Nearly five decades on from his first recordings with Scorpions and UFO, Michael Schenker remains a formidable force in lead guitar - and in this exclusive video, he charts the evolution of his guitar playing, as well as the writing of UFO’s classic Rock Bottom.

The clip shares a fascinating insight into Schenker’s influences and his approach to ‘painting’ guitar solos, as he documents his career right up to this year’s Resurrection album with the all-star Michael Schenker Fest line-up.

Resurrection features vocalists Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley, with guest appearances from Kirk Hammett, Wayne Findlay and Michael Voss-Schoen, and is available to preorder via Nuclear Blast ahead of its release on 2 March.