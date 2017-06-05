Michael Kelly celebrates 10 years of Hybrid Special with limited-edition electric guitar

Michael Kelly Guitars is commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Hybrid Special with a new limited-edition electric guitar.

The limited model features a specially designed burl burst finish on the figured burl maple top, as well as gold hardware, but the guitar's three-way switch - that changes from electric to acoustic and hybrid mix tones - remains intact.

Michael Kelly's Great 8 Mod is also onboard, allowing players to get humbucker or single coil sounds from each pickup, adding up to eight passive tones.

Only 210 of the guitars will be made - see Michael Kelly Guitars for more details.