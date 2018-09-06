Meet the Whiteguard Strat, Fender’s Tele/Strat mash-up

Fender has released the latest guitar to join its Parallel Universe of model crossovers, the Whiteguard Strat, which teams Telecaster specs with a Stratocaster body.

So, that’s a lacquer-finished ash Strat body, teamed with a modern C-shaped maple Tele neck (complete with 9.5” radius), plus Custom Shop ’51 Nocaster single-coil pickups.

And naturally, there’s an American Professional Tele bridge with three brass barrel saddles, plus a custom-shaped white pickguard, from which the model gets its name.

The 2018 Limited Edition Whiteguard Strat is available now for $1,999/£1,609.

See Fender for more info, and head over to our original story for more on this year’s zany Parallel Universe model mash-ups.