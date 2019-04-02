MeeBlip’s geode blends digital synthesis with dirty guitar-style distortion

MeeBlip has become a byword for small, affordable and fun synths, and the latest product in the range, known as the geode, is said to be the best one yet. Once again, it’s the brainchild of James Grahame (Blipsonic) and CDM.

As in previous ‘Blips, the oscillators are digital - you get two, each of which can host one of several different waveforms - but the real fun starts when you get to the Twin-T analogue filter. This is based on a ‘70s guitar distortion circuit, and gives you the option to dial in some serious dirt.

The geode has a true one-knob-per-function interface, giving it a fast, furious experimental vibe. There are no presets here - it’s all about the tweaking. You’ll find MIDI In over Din and USB.

Priced at $150 (plus any applicable tax, duty and shipping costs), the geode is available for pre-order now and will be shipping in May. Find out more on the MeeBlip website.

MeeBlip geode