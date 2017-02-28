Me in my studio: ZAYDE WØLF

“Another producer was at my space recently, and he said, ‘I love how everything is within reach!’ As music makers, we have to move quickly, and I hate being slowed down by having to make input changes or moving mics too much.

“The desk is set up so that most everything you see has its own input. I use the old KRK V8 speakers with a 12-inch KRK Sub, then I have the classic NS10s with a little home stereo 8-inch sub just to fill out the bottom.

“I use a pile of UAD software. I just can’t live without the 1176s and LA2s, and that AMS Reverb is everything to me.

“My desk is also set up with a moveable keyboard so that I can stand and work and use the TV on the wall as the monitor. I’ve found this crucial to keeping myself moving. AKA, dance while you work!”