Me in my studio: Novo Amor

Novo Amor, known to his pals as Ali Lacey, rose to prominence with his debut EP Woodgate, NY, back in 2014, which proved a dynamic introduction to his hybrid of delicate electric guitar passages and vast, cinematic soundscapes.

It’s his forthcoming work we’re most excited for, however, as the Welsh multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, sound designer and producer polishes up his latest efforts from his Cardiff-based studio, including new single State Lines.

“It was all bedroom music before,” he says. “Everything I’ve recorded was done when I was living in a house with four other people and a bunch of cats. And I have a lot of song ideas written down, but I’ve never really had a space to do anything with them.

“Now I can just spend time making stuff and experimenting and seeing what comes out of it. It feels like a new chapter.”

Ahead, Lacey shows us round his tasty production, synth and guitar setups, which features a host of classic and contemporary gear.

Novo Amor tours Europe in October/November:

Tue Oct 16, UK, Manchester, Gorilla

Wed Oct 17, UK, Glasgow, Saint Luke's

Fri Oct 19, UK, Leeds, Community Room @ Brudenell Social Club

Sat Oct 20, UK, Brighton, The Haunt

Mon Oct 22 UK, London, Union Chapel

Wed Oct 24, France, Paris, La Maroquinerie

Fri Oct 26, Germany, Berlin, Funkhaus

Sat Oct 27, Denmark, Copenhagen, Vega Small Hall

Sun Oct 28, Sweden, Stockholm, Kagelbanan

Tue Oct 30, Belgium, Brussels, Botanique - Orangerie

Wed Oct 31, Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso Noord

Thu Nov 01, Germany, Hamburg, Gruenspan