Me in my studio: Ishmael Ensemble

Rising to prominence with releases on Wolf Music, West Friends and Church, producer Pete Cunningham is continuing his celebration of Bristol and its surrounding areas with the release of Severn Songs 2, the second in a vinyl trilogy.

Operating as Ishmael Ensemble, as well as producing the project he also plays sax, keys and synths, with other musicians contributing to this jazzy electronic melange.

We asked Pete to show us the gear that keeps his musical wheels turning.