Me in my studio: Alexander Lewis

The worlds of EDM and trombone might not often collide, but Alexander Lewis is just such a musician. He’s made quite a name for himself with his trap-jazz sound.

Having studied jazz performance at The Manhattan School of Music, Lewis discovered Ableton Live and embarked on an electronic music career. His latest release, Omni , is a 7-track EP that takes him in a hip-hop direction, and he has various collaborations in the works.

We asked Alex to show us garage-based studio space, and he duly obliged.