Matthews Effects has just unveiled a rather handy-looking tool for pedalboards, The Alchemist.

The mini pedal offers two independent buffers, which can be used as input and output buffers to maintain guitar tone over long signal runs; split signal to an always-on tuner; combine stereo inputs to a single output; or send a single input to two outputs.

Nifty. The Alchemist is available now from Matthews Effects for $89.95.