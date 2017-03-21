Bring Me The Horizon's Matt Kean on his bass history and the band's unstoppable rise

Matt, selling out the O2 Arena must feel like a huge achievement?

“It’s pretty crazy, because we only started this band as something to do. Some of us were at college, I was on the dole. I didn’t have much else to do, and where we grew up, there weren’t many options available to people.

“We wanted to get out there and see the country, so we started out touring in cars: we’d load our stuff up because someone had promised us a gig in a pub in Hartlepool or somewhere. It progressed from there.”

How did you get into bass?

I wondered what to do apart from play on the computer all the time, so I went out and got a bass on layaway

“When I was growing up I always wanted to be a footballer, but I eventually got it into my head that that was never going to happen. All my mates were finishing school and going off to college or getting jobs, so I went to college too, but it was only two days a week, doing biology, physics and chemistry A Levels.

“All my mates were busy on the three days off a week that I had, and I realised that I was going to lose touch with them. I wondered what to do apart from play on the computer all the time, so I went out and got a bass on layaway.”

What was it?

“It was a Peavey starter pack with a combo, which was all right for what it cost, and anyway it was all that we could afford, so it was cool. I spent all day upstairs playing it. I used to print all the tabs off the internet and take them up to my room and then play along with my favourite CDs. It was all easy stuff to begin with, like Blink-182 and Green Day, anything mainstream that was easy to play. I would go over and over those tabs.”

The picking speed in Bring Me The Horizon’s early music was demanding. How did you develop your technique so fast?

“I just went with it, to be honest. Lee Malia and our original guitarist Curtis Ward were crazy guitarists: I went to see them in their band before ours, which was a bit like a Metallica tribute band, and I thought they were amazing. They’d only been playing a year and they were so far beyond me, but I caught up. I never had any lessons or anything, I just had my own style, so I’ve probably got really bad technique. I don’t even know any theory or anything. I’ve never really delved into that side of it, but they’d play a riff.”