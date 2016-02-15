Bring Me The Horizon drummer Matt Nicholls on confidence, computer composition, clicks and more

There are a lot of extra sounds and textures within the band’s music so you must play everything to click? How long have you been doing it?

“Since we put out the third record There Is A Hell… We started playing to a lot more electronic stuff and we knew we needed to play to a click. Usually, we’d not play to a click and I’d trigger our little electronic breaks on an SPD-S.

"On this one we needed to step up. Everything’s to a click. It’s made me better. I’d always get told ‘you’re playing too fast or too slow’. It makes me feel more confident, everything’s a lot more precise and I feel like I’m playing better. It’s helped me a lot.”

Was it a steep learning curve initially?

"I hate playing drums without a click now."

“I remember the first time, I didn’t even know what a metronome was. We went into record our first album and the guy was like we’re going to have to play to a click and I was like, ‘What?’

"It was so frustrating. After a day and a half I couldn’t get it. I was like, ‘This is not happening, I don’t know how to do this,’ and I was close to tears, y’know. And then it just clicked. At one point I just got it.

"When it came to playing live, we had a production day and they said we’re going to start playing live to a click, whereas I’d only ever used it in a studio situation. The first time we did I was like, ‘This is great.’

"I hate playing drums without a click now. I love feeling like I’m on it. Our live videos are all mapped to the click, so it just pulls everything together and makes it tighter.”

The band is playing major headline sets now. How much do you think about your performance and how do you like to pace your setlists?

"When I’m playing live I’m thinking, ‘Don’t f**k up.’"

“We all sit round and talk about what we want to play. It’s mostly stuff from the last two records to be honest with you. It comes across a lot better on big stages whereas old songs don’t as much. The new songs are fuller-sounding and proper songs. Back in the day we’d write stuff for little hardcore shows so people could mosh. Now it’s on a grander scale I guess.

“When I’m on stage I just focus. I’m not one of these drummers that likes doing stick tricks. That stuff makes me cringe, when I see drummers spinning their sticks after every hit. It puts me off if anything.

"I just think I’m there to be tight and keep it locked in. When I’m playing live I’m thinking, ‘Don’t f**k up.’ I’m not bothered about rocking out or anything like that. I wouldn’t say I’m static, I move a little bit, but when I’m on stage I’m focused.

"I’m not super confident either. I think confidence is a big thing with me. If my confidence gets knocked, if I make a tiny mistake on stage, I’ll be kicking myself for the rest of the gig and it’ll make me think more. If I’m thinking more I’ll probably f**k up more.

"It’s weird, when I’m not thinking and I just do it, I’m at my best, but it’s when I’m thinking that I’m prone to being a bit s**t.”

What does your warm-up routine consist of?

“I have to stretch nowadays! Andy my drum tech made me this kit. It started as a snare shell with a mesh head on top. It feels like the Roland V-Drums. I used to warm up on that and I asked Andy if he could make me a full kit. All the shells fit into each other so it’s good for moving around.

"I’ve got Zildjian Gen16 cymbals too. So I’ve got this full drum kit to warm up on. Half an hour before we play I’ll get my stage gear on, put some tunes on and just play along. I’ll do a couple of paradiddles, but it’s not a routine. I just jam and get my wrists and feet warmed up.”

The band has had a personal trainer on tour. Have you been getting involved?

"When we first started touring we were kids and we were just like, ‘Give me loads of beer, give me loads of food.’"

“He’s out with us now. It’s just general working out. When we first started touring we were kids and we were just like, ‘Give me loads of beer, give me loads of food.’

"It’s easy to get caught up in that, when you’re on tour anyway it can be hard to eat good. I put on weight and started looking like s**t to be honest with you.

"I started going to the gym a lot and I lost a lot of that. Then I stopped going, got back into drinking and was exactly the same again. Oli’s trainer at home, Tom, is our friend and we thought it would be a good idea to bring him out, and it’s been good.

"Everyone’s got into it, everyone’s looking better for it, feeling better for it. It’s easier when you’re on tour to get caught up in doing nothing but bad stuff, but it’s something we take seriously now.”

Has it had a positive effect on stage too?

“If I don’t work out in the day and play a show I can feel groggy. If I work out it makes me feel good, my body feels ready.

"If I’m sat around all day doing nothing and I’ve eaten crap I feel sluggish. Working out makes you feel energetic and positive, and you take that on stage with you.”

Which tracks are the most mentally and physically challenging?

“The old stuff takes a lot more. ‘Chelsea Smile’, definitely. It’s fast and pretty frantic and there’s a lot of weird foot patterns.

"It’s not hard to play, but when it comes up on the setlist I’m like, ‘Oh god!’ I’ve been playing that song since 2007 so I’m used to it.

"Of the new stuff, ‘True Friends’ is pretty demanding. There’s a big part in there, this big roll into this big tom fill. At first I was thinking how am I going to play this live? Now it’s second nature, I guess I’m used to it. Everyone’s knackered by the end of that song!”

How did you go about learning that fill?

“The way we write, we haven’t played the songs together as a band fully until we’ve recorded the album because we’ll write at the computer at Oli’s house then take it straight to the studio.

"It’s not like we’ve sat there and jammed it a million times. Some of the new songs we hadn’t played as a band. ‘True Friends’ was one of those.

"I’ve got a Roland kit at home. I’ll sit and play that and learn stuff on that, but it’s not like playing a real drum kit. It’s weird when you think I’ve got to learn how to properly play this and we’ve got to learn how to sound like a proper band and not make it sound like we’ve just learned it!

"I sit at home and figure it out on my Roland kit then I’ll get to practice and I’ll do it properly there.”