Martha Wainwright on her evolving songwriting and recent album Goodnight City

That is, until now... “I guess at this point, having made enough records and being a little older and not really listening to people anymore, I just did what I wanted to do,” she laughs.

“And also, because a bunch of other artists put songs on the album, I wanted to hear the other writers; I want to hear Merrill Garbus of Tune-Yards [on 'Take the Reins'] – I wouldn't have her write a song for me and then not be able to tell which song is hers, you know? So it was important for me to treat each song as I thought they needed.”

The reason it melds together is because really there's only four musicians on the record

Paradoxically, however, what is also notable about the sound is that it covers a lot of ground, without sounding less than sonically consistent throughout.

“The reason it melds together is because really there's only four musicians on the record,” she says. “We recorded it pretty much live off the floor, so you always hear Phil Melanson on the drums, my husband Brad Albetta on bass, who has a distinctive style, Thomas Bartlett on piano and my acoustic guitar and vocal, which I think brings a real cohesiveness to the album, even though my personality is still coming out through the music.”

There will be more about Wainwright's acoustic playing shortly, but another point of interest about the new material, and perhaps Martha's life in general, is her approach to her family, which has come under fire in her music in the past, but seems to have matured somewhat, as the three songs on the album (one written by brother Rufus) addressed to her two children suggest.

“Talking about family is probably the thing that is most important to me,” she says. “I think in the past there have been a lot of angry or sad or pissed off young woman songs about relationships in my family and my insecurities, whereas now I have more positive things to sing about, and I think you can really hear that on the record. It feels more protective and softer.

There has been plenty of room for familial ruminations in the singer's life of late, with the release of this album focusing on new life, specifically her children, and her soon to be finished memoir (“pfft – it's getting there, I guess, but the deadline is looming”) looking at many past stories.