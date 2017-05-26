Longtime ABBA guitarist Janne Schaffer picks his career-defining records

Swedish guitarist Janne Schaffer definitely has some stories to tell.

There’s the millions and millions of albums he sold worldwide with ABBA. Or perhaps making jazz-rock history at Montreux in 1977 with the CBS Jazz All-Stars, alongside greats such as Billy Cobham and Stan Getz. But there are also some lesser-known experiences that are, quite simply, jaw-dropping…

“My whole life is like a pop music history,” he grins, sat in one of London’s swankiest hotels, behind a cup of coffee.

In 1967, a band called Pink Floyd, fronted by Syd Barrett, were coming to Sweden for the first time and needed to borrow our instruments

“When I was starting out, my band were on a TV programme. There was our backstage room and then on the left of us, The Byrds, and on the right, Jimi Hendrix… all of us appearing on the same show. A bit later, we started supporting the English groups coming over - in 1967, a band called Pink Floyd, fronted by Syd Barrett, were coming to Sweden for the first time and needed to borrow our instruments.

“It was the only time Syd played Sweden with Pink Floyd,” he nods. “The only thing I remember is he was very… stoned. They’d just be playing the songs round and round. When David Gilmour came into the band it became a totally different thing. I was disappointed by that concert because they were so high.”

Janne with the ABBA band back in the day

Then there’s that time Schaffer and American singer Johnny Nash offered a Jamaican reggae musician somewhere to crash in Stockholm while working on a movie soundtrack. The man’s name was Bob Marley, and he would end up penning the majority of Catch A Fire under the very same roof.

It’s a career littered with surprises, which continued crossing genres through the decades - like when the guitarist’s song It’s Never Too Late was sampled by American rapper KRS-One for Boogie Down Productions' Like A Throttle. Schaffer takes us back to the beginning…

“I grew up with two musical parents - they studied at the Swedish Music Academy,” he explains. “My mother was a piano teacher who taught from our family home near Stockholm and my father played violin. I heard a lot of pupils coming and going, maybe four or five a day. I was surrounded by music, though it was mainly classical and I wasn’t hugely into that.

“I started on acoustic and then it all changed when I went to electric - hearing Elvis was really quite special. Heartbreak Hotel was on the radio and that was it for me. I went to another style of music and never looked back!”

Here, the Swedish legend picks the 10 albums that defined his career…