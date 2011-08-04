Meet the Live and Unsigned 2011 winners
SURREAL KNOWLEDGE
23 July saw The Trinity Band win Live and Unsigned 2011 after a hard-fought final at London's IndigO2. Here's the full rundown of the top three acts in each category on the day. Think you can do better? Visit Live and Unsigned to find out how to enter 2012's competition...
Surreal Knowledge have gained wide notoriety for their balls-to-the-wall, hotter-than-a-pop-tart live shows where the general aim is to take a pre-flipped script, flip it some more, stick it between a couple of pancakes, sprinkle it with stardust, eat it loudly with a spoon made out of concentrated chaos, sick it up into your ears, and then get your gran to clean them out using only her toes.
"They take elements from all sorts of tings then try to put them together into something that is proper hip-hop, true to its roots, but something that anybody with a heart and a brain can enjoy" - your gran.
The group have performed live across the UK and some other places too. They have supported many established acts such as Tim Westwood, Adam F, Scratch Perverts, Klashnekoff, Skinnyman and DJ, Cash Money and your gran, to name but a few.
They have an album out, The Tri-Spectrum Argument Phenomenon, and enough other quality material up their sleeves they could stitch it together and put Levis out of business.
Hailing from Blackpool, Lancaster, Morecambe and Rome, Surreal Knowledge are a group who truly are bigger than hip-hop.
They fuse super polished, brain-rattling beats (Pete Cannon) with lyrics from the freshly-sharpened tongues of Derogatory, Jay Madden and Pete Cannon, add generous dollops of live bass (Dank Zappa), lead guitar (Ned) electric violin (Henry) and synth (Mr Cannon, once again), and then drizzle the whole thang with plenty of fun, and the juice of one (tedious) lemon.
“An image like no other! Surreal Knowledge were lively, entertaining and unique from their very first audition in Manchester. They put on an entertaining performance at The O2 to get into the top five in the Alternative final.”
www.myspace.com/surrealknowledge
SLICK MINDED INDIVIDUALS
We, the Slick Minded Individuals, formed in early 2008. The three of us (Rizzi, Ad and Jasper) started making basic rap songs with a ghetto 12 track. After much messing around we began to hear potential in our music and couldn’t stop creating, so we decided to seek out other members to form a full band.
It took the best part of a year but finally we found a quality set of fellow musicians. The additions of Marcus, Dave and Luke transformed us from three mates just having fun making music, into the full blown energetic sound that is the SMI today.
“An original band with fantastic songwriting ability. Despite the large amount of members in the band it’s very tight and for want of a better word, slick!”
www.slickmindedindividuals.com
THE ROBBIE BOYD BAND
The Robbie Boyd Band have played to packed out audiences at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, IndigO2 and the O2 Academy Islington, and supported the likes of The Delays and Johnny Flynn. They kicked off their 2011 festival season with raved about performances at Get Loaded In The Park and Beach Break Live, and are set to perform at Standon Calling and Harvest at Jimmy’s.
Sir Tim Rice has featured two of Robbie’s songs on his BBC Radio 2 programme American Pie, including the single Oh Alaska.
An eclectic mix of talented musicians using violins, mandolins, trumpets and four foot wind chimes amongst others, accompany Robbie’s sensitive songwriting to produce a uniquely 'funky folk' sound. They have brilliantly catchy songs that will stay in your head for days, and are generating plenty of buzz around their hometown London circuit and far beyond.
Promising energetic and uplifting live performances, the Robbie Boyd Band are carving a niche into the Folk/Pop/Rock genre of the moment with a twist of their own.
“A band of craftsmen. They all know how to play their instruments to great effect and play a style of music that’s so ‘in’ at the moment. The band was described by the judges on the day as ‘slick, professional and awesome.’”
WELCOME TO PURGATORY
Formed in late 2010 after line-up and name changes, Welcome To Purgatory bring a powerful slab of melody and brutality to the Ipswich music scene.
Drawing influence from bands like Korn, Bullet For My Valentine and Lamb Of God, they have a heavy sound which will interest everyone from the casual listener to the die-hard metal fan. Look out for WTP as they release EP number one and bring their impassioned live show to place near you!
“An energetic band who impressed judges with their stage presence. Metal Hammer writer Tom Dare described them as ‘gnarly, brutal and splendid.’”
www.facebook.com/welcometopurgatory
PANDEMICK
Pandemick are a hard rock band from the Forest of Dean. We draw our influences from a variety of musical styles, but all link back to classic rock. Kieran and Adam started the band in November 2008, but the current line-up was put together in July 2010.
The band recorded their EP Protect The Guilty at Rockfield Studios in Monmouth, Wales which will be on sale in late 2011.
The band is made up of Joe Prescott (drums and lead vocals), Josh Matthews (bass), Adam Ward (rhythm guitar) and Kieran Ball (lead guitar).
“Massive star quality in the frontman (who is actually at the back!). A lot of people can play drums and sing but not many can do both well and at the same time. This lad has some serious ability and is backed up by fantastic musicians.”
LOUD 'N' PROUD
With an average age of just 12 years old, the group affectionately known by all of us here as Loud 'N' Proud have won Best Rock Band in a UK wide talent competition.
Having fought their way through both a first stage audition and a regional final, and having fallen just short of a grand final place last year, this young band joined 79 other music acts the London O2 for the 2011 Grand Final determined to give it their all.
Up against a number of experienced high quality acts including many adults and professional musicians, the young students from the Loud 'N' Proud School of Rock took to the stage and displayed talent well above their age, winning their category to become the Best Rock Band 2011.
“Make no mistake, Loud ‘N’ Proud did not win the Rock final for cute factor, they are seriously good musicians. With a star at the front and attitude amongst the other band members they make a perfect rock act with good vocals and exquisite riffs”.
NEW ROYALTY
New Royalty are a five piece alternative rock band, based in the New Milton area of Hampshire. Playing since March 2009, they've have made a name for themselves playing at local gigs, clubs, parties and more recently competitions giving the opportunity to play stages such as; the Guildhall in Portsmouth and the indigO2 in London.
In the summer of 2009 New Royalty were offered to be recorded for a promotional CD by energy drink brand, Voltz. Two of their tracks appeared on the CD which was then given out at various festivals, free, with Voltz energy drink.
Last year, in 2010, New Royalty (originally a four-piece) added Jack Case (piano) to their ranks. This has since allowed them to experience new areas of music and to expand their creativity when writing their own music.
Also in 2010, their singer, Luke Adams won top southern England competition, Talent Call. He competed against over 1000 acts before winning the final; which took place at Bournemouth Pavilion (BIC). Since then, in 2011, New Royalty have been asked to open the competitions 'band bash' at the O2 in Bournemouth.
New Royalty are influenced by and listen to a large range of different artists including Muse, Kings of Leon, Kasabian, Placebo, Stereophonics and Green Day.
“A rousing performance from the New Milton band at The O2. Described as having a retro sound with a modern twist, the band brought something different to the final.”
www.facebook.com/newroyaltymusic
THE DIRTY TRICKS
The release of their debut EP in 2011, brought critical acclaim to the band from the South West music scene with articles in various online publications. This EP which was put up for free download also earned the band a loyal fan base throughout the UK as well attracting BBC Introducing and receiving four national radio plays of the 'powerhouse anthem' History.
In May 2011 the band made it down from 10,000 unsigned acts around the country to the shortlist of top 20 unsigned indie bands in the UK, with the final show at the O2 Arena in London. This has established the band on the national scene, bringing support slots with the likes of Pegasus Bridge and various other well renowned bands.
The Dirty Tricks are pushing on to a follow up single The Night to celebrate their success in the Live and Unsigned competition with dates around the country venturing into venues such as the Coventry Kasbah, The Croft in Bristol, O2 Academy in Birmingham and the O2 Arena in London.
“Noted for their original image and energy on stage, The Dirty Tricks won the affections of many and performed one of the better original songs of the day.”
www.myspace.com/dirtytrickscheltenham
THE FILTHY HABITS
Now that the dust has settled and we're feeling almost normal again The Filthy Habits are delighted to announce that we beat competition from over 10,000 performers, artists and bands to be crowned Best Indie Act 2011 at this year's Live and Unsigned Grand Final at a capacity IndigO2 on Saturday 23 July.
The answer in reference to that question is quite simply the music. Do we like each other? Of course, time will always assist with those matters anyways, but that's not what holds us together. Despite having more than one thing in common, The Filthy Habits are about one thing, and one thing only – the music.
Of course, we all harbour ambitions, goals, dreams. The life of a rock star is an appealing one, but the money, the fame, and all the trappings that come with success are just highly desirable by-products of what essentially is the only thing that matters. The music.
Come what may – rain or shine, the most enjoyable element of being part of The Filthy Habits is when we are in the practice rooms or on stage. No pressure, none of the stresses related to the outside world.
“Their energy and enthusiasm wowed the judges. A sublime performance at The O2 which rightfully saw them crowned winners of the Indie Final.”
LUKE BURR
Luke Burr, is a 16 year old singer songwriter with an amazing talent. Luke loves to sing and has started writing his own songs. Singing Dance With My Father and playing the piano ensured that Luke won Essex Got Talent together with winning Disney’s MGM Studios American Idol. Soul is what Luke likes the most and he sings a lot of James Morrison, Luther and John Legend.
“At sixteen years old Luke Burr has a voice to die for. He plays the keyboard brilliantly and grabbed the crowd immediately with his performance. He was recently described in Flavour Magazine as a young John Legend.”
LUCY SPRAGGAN
Lucy’s music-writing career began with Don McLean and Kirsty MacColl as her major influences, embellished with the folk riffs of Peter, Paul & Mary and taking on the punchy riffs of traditional R&B. A period spent living and playing in New Orleans, sucking in the sounds and sights of that incredible history of music, has brought Lucy to her current style.
Her name is now synonymous with the cross-border sound she calls 'fop'; the melodic middle ground where pop and folk meet, the toe-tapping interpretations of classic sounds and the harmony-heavy ballads that she pulls from modern rhythm and blues, turning the rattle of rap into sing-along folk-style numbers that are hard to forget.
“‘She made me laugh, shocked me, wowed me, but most of all she has star quality,’ the words of BBC Radio One’s Tom Deacon after Lucy’s performance in the final. The acoustic solo musician is clearly a fantastic writer with a bright future.”
THE TRINITY BAND
The Trinity Band are more than a band, they play more than 'just' music. They are about creating a musical experience like no other. They play as one yet each section of the band stands out in their own right!
This five piece musical group from Derby were semi-finalists on Sky1's televised music competition Must Be The Music in May 2010, where they performed the original single This Must Be Love.
The single was officially released on 7 September 2010 and peaked at number 42 on the iTunes UK Pop Singles Chart, and number 92 on the iTunes UK Singles Chart. On 23 July 2011 The Trinity Band were chosen as the overall winner of the Live and Unsigned music contest.
The Trinity Band formed in 2004 after cousins James and Craig Dawkins met founding member and rapper Obe Watson (nicknamed Rukus) at a musical church workshop. The group soon recruited singer Dwaine Hayden and bassist Pete Sharpe. They began writing and performing a combination of R&B, hip-hop, and soul.
“The Trinity Band wowed the judges throughout the competition with their tight musicianship and on-stage energy. Five fantastic showmen who know how to put on a seriously big performance.”