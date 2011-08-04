Meet the Live and Unsigned 2011 winners

23 July saw The Trinity Band win Live and Unsigned 2011 after a hard-fought final at London's IndigO2. Here's the full rundown of the top three acts in each category on the day. Think you can do better? Visit Live and Unsigned to find out how to enter 2012's competition...

BIOG:

Surreal Knowledge have gained wide notoriety for their balls-to-the-wall, hotter-than-a-pop-tart live shows where the general aim is to take a pre-flipped script, flip it some more, stick it between a couple of pancakes, sprinkle it with stardust, eat it loudly with a spoon made out of concentrated chaos, sick it up into your ears, and then get your gran to clean them out using only her toes.

"They take elements from all sorts of tings then try to put them together into something that is proper hip-hop, true to its roots, but something that anybody with a heart and a brain can enjoy" - your gran.

The group have performed live across the UK and some other places too. They have supported many established acts such as Tim Westwood, Adam F, Scratch Perverts, Klashnekoff, Skinnyman and DJ, Cash Money and your gran, to name but a few.

They have an album out, The Tri-Spectrum Argument Phenomenon, and enough other quality material up their sleeves they could stitch it together and put Levis out of business.

Hailing from Blackpool, Lancaster, Morecambe and Rome, Surreal Knowledge are a group who truly are bigger than hip-hop.

They fuse super polished, brain-rattling beats (Pete Cannon) with lyrics from the freshly-sharpened tongues of Derogatory, Jay Madden and Pete Cannon, add generous dollops of live bass (Dank Zappa), lead guitar (Ned) electric violin (Henry) and synth (Mr Cannon, once again), and then drizzle the whole thang with plenty of fun, and the juice of one (tedious) lemon.



“An image like no other! Surreal Knowledge were lively, entertaining and unique from their very first audition in Manchester. They put on an entertaining performance at The O2 to get into the top five in the Alternative final.”

