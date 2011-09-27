Live and Unsigned finalist Lucy Spraggan picks up record deal

We're pleased to report that 2011 Live And Unsigned finalist Lucy Spraggan has picked-up a record deal with London-based record label BGM.

Lucy impressed the judges of this year's competition with her hip-hop and pop-influenced take on acoustic music. At the final at London's O2 back in July she performed a medley of reworked pop tunes, along with her own original material.

She ultimately finished second in the Urban/Pop/Acoustic category, just behind overall winners The Trinity Band. She also picked up a number of festival slots as a result of the competition, including the Go Connect festival in Melbourne and Shropshire's Osfest.

BGM will release Lucy's debut album in the coming months. Check out the video above for an idea of what to expect.

For your chance to be part of next year's Live And Unsigned competition, and potentially win a slot performing at the O2, management, recording time, press coverage and more sign-up for auditions over at the Live And Unsigned site.

