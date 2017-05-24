Lewis Watson talks new album Midnight, alternate tunings and slow-cooking songs

The new approach that led to Watson leaving Warner Brothers and finding a new home with Cooking Vinyl seems to have been somewhat liberating.

“After my A&R guy, Thomas, left Warner I felt like didn’t have a champion at the label who was as passionate about our stuff, so I just thought the best thing for me was to exercise my right to walk away. I think it could’ve been a great model for another musician, but the major label model is going to start working less and less so it was a great luxury to be able to walk away from that.”

From the first track to the last there was purpose behind every decision made

He adds: “I did this second album without a label. After the first track was played on radio all these labels started getting in touch. There were a few that had shown an interest that were more indie. I looked at all their rosters, what they’ve done and at their legacies and Cooking Vinyl really stood out.”

Part of Cooking Vinyl’s roster includes one of Watson’s early influences, which also may have played its part… “The reason I picked up a guitar was City And Colour, which is a guy called Dallas Green. He’s signed to Cooking Vinyl, which was one of the key points in my decision - one of many but one of the key ones.”

Free from the shackles of a major label’s interference, how were the songs tackled and was it a different process this time around?

“Ant and I wrote a lot of the songs together so we had a real feel for how we wanted the songs to sound. It was so great to be able to direct the band. I have an incredible band; we have real chemistry and it was a great opportunity to just feel the track and just do what we wanted.

“The track Little Light was written with just acoustic, piano and my voice, but we got in to the studio and I asked Rob [the drummer] to try a shuffle beat and he said ‘I wish you’d told me - I haven’t tried that kind of beat for years’. The final version of that song is either the second or third take and he nailed it.”

Watson agrees that this approach gave the songs life, getting them tracked before they became too tired by multiple takes. It appears it was a more focused process than the first record…

“Definitely, especially after recording the first album with six or seven different producers in eight or nine different studios. The album is more fluid and it’s more coherent - from the first track to the last there was purpose behind every decision made. It was made with a big chart in front of us so we said, ‘We have drums to do for this tomorrow, well this other one has similar energy so maybe we should do them after each other’, that kind of thing. It was all very calculated while staying very organic.”