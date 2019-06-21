Korg swings into action with its metronome-powered PuttRhythm golf trainer

Can music technology improve your performance on the golf course? Korg certainly thinks so, as it’s just announced its second golf-focused product, the PuttRhythm.

Korg’s thinking here is that it can use its experience in the tuner and metronome fields to improve your putting. PuttRhythm promises to improve your “swing rhythm, the sense of addressing the ball with sincerity, and a straight stroke.”

It does this by using a metronome to ‘visualise’ the swing - you can practise at the tempo that suits you best. The practice pad, meanwhile, includes an “innovative bar design that’s calculated to help develop your sense of addressing the ball”.

We’ll be honest: we’re not sure exactly how the PuttRhythm works or if it’ll make you a better golfer, but we’re still glad that it exists. Find out more on the Korg website.